Bekah Jones and Boone Denton running unopposed for SGA office

Annual elections for Student Government Association President and Vice President started this week, the second year with two candidates running unopposed.

Candidates Bekah Jones and Boone Denton, running for President and Vice President respectively, have both been previously involved with SGA and have shaped a campaign geared towards improvement under the specific points of Be Successful, Be Heard, and Be Somebody.

Jones, a junior double major in business finance and business marketing from San Antonio, has enjoyed campaigning and planning to run for president.

“It helps us get a vision ready ahead of time,” Jones said. “We have a whole website where you can read exactly what we’re going to do which is really important on a campaign because we’re already organized before the year has begun.”

Denton, a junior double major in finance and accounting from Temple, was hoping their campaign points would excite students and get them excited to potentially become a part of SGA in the future.

“We wanted to make sure that people realize we take it seriously and we wanted to excite people and look forward to years to come when they can get involved,” Denton said. “We’ve been planning since January our platform and ideas and how we wanted to campaign. It’s been a long time coming and it’s exciting that it’s finally here now.”

In addition to their campaign, Jones and Denton are looking for more ways to engage the student body throughout the year. One of their ideas was to plan something based around the Olympics.

“We’re going to try to team up with the intramural department to host a games week with different events everyday and have a running tally of points from the events,” Denton said. “We just thought it’d be a really fun way to engage the student body and get them really excited about something.”

Polls will open Thursday and election results will be announced Friday.