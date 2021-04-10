Gallery: Learning Studio invites community to revised FilmFest gala

The Learning Studio hosted its 17th annual FilmFest Gala, “Under the Stars,” in the Beauchamp Amphitheater on Friday evening. Attendance was restricted to members of the ACU community to allow as many students as possible to watch a series of six student-produced short films. This year’s winning films are:
- Best Picture – “Oliver Frederickson”
- People’s Choice – “Gerald”
- Best Director – Brody Jasso, “Oliver Frederickson”
- Best Producer – Maggie Norris, “Christmas in November”
- Best Writer – David Hoyt, “Panhandler”
- Best Editor – Takuma Tsuneki, “Tempo”
- Best Cinematography – Braden Garner, “Oliver Frederickson”
- Best Production Designer – Colton McCaleb, “Christmas in November”
- Best Sound Designer – Takuma Tsuneki, “Tempo”
- Best Original Music – Takuma Tsuneki, “Tempo”
- Best Visual Effects – Kyle Valadez, “Gerald”
- Best Actor – Wade Austen, “Christmas in November”
- Best Actress – Riley Dodd, “Christmas in November”
