SGA prepares to establish new Executive Cabinet

As SGA takes on a new president and vice president for the 2021-2022 school year, preparations are made to overturn the Executive Cabinet to new members.



“SGA is the perfect opportunity for students who want to develop and facilitate all of the different skills that they have and challenge themselves,” said Ngozi Okorie, senior psychology major from Plano and the 2020-2021 Director of Student Engagement and Recruitment.



The SGA Cabinet is made up of seven students who go through an application and interview process before being appointed by the president and vice president. The positions include Chief of Staff, Executive Treasurer, Director of Student Engagement and Recruitment, Marketing Director, Chief Financial Officer and Press Secretary.



Applications open on April 9 and stay open for a week. Once applications close, the new SGA president and vice president will interview applicants and choose the new Cabinet members the following week. Once the new Cabinet is chosen, new members go through a one to two week shadowing and training process with the previous members of the Cabinet before taking on the roles themselves.



“It’s just a really fun environment,” said Bekah Jones, junior finance and marketing major from San Antonio and the 2020-2021 Chief of Staff. “We all love ACU so much, and we also love SGA. I’ve loved being able to work with such a great team of people who are passionate about the same things. All of our strengths are so different and they come together and it’s really cool to see the things that we can accomplish for the student body.”



Daniel Sherman, senior business management major from Abilene and SGA president for the 2020-2021 school year, said that there is a place for everyone in the Cabinet.



“We need creatives, writers and editors, finance minded individuals, community advocates, marketing people and anyone who is passionate about improving this place that we love so much.”