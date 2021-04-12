Soccer clinches 3-seed in Southland Conference Tournament

Senior forward Christina Arteaga runs through an opening in the Cardinal's defense. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The Wildcats hosted the University of Incarnate Word Friday for the last regular-season game. ACU came out on top 2-0, putting them in third in the Southland Conference standings.

Sophomore midfielder Natalie Jones started off the game strong. In the second minute of the game, Jones was in front of the goal, where senior forward Christina Arteaga crossed over, putting the ball in front of the goal. Jones took her chance and quickly put the ball in the back of the goal past the Cardinals goalkeeper.

Later in the first half, the Wildcats got the opportunity once again. Jones had control of the ball from midfield then gave it to senior midfielder Megan Paul outside the goal. Paul dominated through the defenders to send the ball in the top right corner for her first goal of the season.

ACU ruled over UIW with overall shots, 16-4, and shots on goal, 7-3. ACU also led in corner kicks, 7-2, and made a total of three saves.

Jones led the Wildcats with four shot attempts, while freshman defender Hannah Gage had three.

The Wildcats also earned five all-conference selections: senior forward Christina Arteaga (first team), sophomore midfielder Natalie Jones and senior Megan Paul (second team) and junior and senior defenders Ellen Joss and Gabby Symmank (third team).

The Wildcats play 6-seed Incarnate Word Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the first round of the the Southland Conference Tournament in Beaumont.