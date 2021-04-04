Soccer grabs road win at Northwestern State

The Wildcats hit the road on Thursday to meet Northwestern State, securing the win, 1-0.

“Overall we played well and had a pretty good idea of what we were going into,” said head coach Casey Wilson. “Moreso in the second half we executed our plan better which gave us a great win.”

ACU led Northwestern State in overall shots and doubling their shots on goal, 4-2.

In minute 50, sophomore forward Jordan Michie went past the Demon defense to secure a goal in the upper right corner of the net.

“Jordan came off the bench and was dangerous,” Wilson said. “She played the whole second half because she was putting a lot of pressure on their defense. She fit that game really well last night and did an excellent job.”

Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith made two saves to keep the Demons off of the board. The Wildcats defense helped back Smith up by clearing out six corner kicks and only allowing them a total of five shots.

“Early on we gave them a couple of good looks but after 15 minutes, we settled in and was able to calm down,” Wilson said. “We played really well defensively and didn’t make Erin work as hard for the rest of the game.”

ACU will hit the road again to take on Central Arkansas Saturday for their last away game of the season.