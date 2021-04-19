Soccer season reaches conclusion in conference semifinals

ACU took on Sam Houston Thursday in the Southland Conference Tournament semifinals where they fell 1-0 in their final game of the season.

Sophomores midfielder Natalie Jones and forward Brianna Diaz both racked up five shot attempts, with one on goal. Senior forward Christina Arteaga and sophomore forward Caylen Wright recorded four shot attempts, while junior defenders Alyssa Anuat and Natalie Wodka recorded three shot attempts.

The Wildcats led the night against Sam Houston with shot attempts 27-9, with seven on goal, but none could go in. ACU offense pressured the Bearkat defense causing them to have seven saves.

Senior Erin Smith made three saves with a recorded total of 174 saves for her career, which is third-most in program history.

ACU says goodbye to the Wildcat seniors that made this season memorable. The seniors included; goalkeeper Erin Smith, defender Isa Sanabria, defender Gabby Symmank, midfielder Ashley Stamps, midfielder Brittany Harris, and goalkeeper Elizabeth Folsom.

The Wildcats finished their season with a 12-6-2 record, making it to the Southland Tournaments semifinals for the third time of their four-year eligibility.

ACU now suits up and prepares for a hopeful normal fall season now in the Western Athletic Conference.