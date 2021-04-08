Soccer secures win against UCA clinching spot in Southland Tournament

Wildcats huddle up during an injury timeout. (Photo by David Mitchell)

The Wildcats took on Central Arkansas Saturday gaining a win 3-2 clenching them a spot in the Southland Tournament.

Central Arkansas started off strong by scoring their first goal in the first 12 minutes. Soon later, freshman defender Hannah Gage scored her first goal of the season to tie it 1-1.

ACU stayed strong throughout the entire game with having 12 shots including six on goal.

Sophomore midfielder Natalie Jones was set up with a penalty kick where she sunk it in the net to bring the Wildcats up 2-1.

Only one minute later, sophomore forward Brianna Diaz took control and made her first goal of the season to take ACU 3-1.

The Bears managed to score another goal to bring the score to 3-2. Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith held back UCA by gaining three saves.

With only one game left in the season, the Wildcats hold their spot in third in conference tied with Northwestern State.

ACU heads home to take on their last home game of the season against the University of Incarnate Word at 7 pm in Elmer Gray Stadium.