Softball struggles on the road against McNeese

Wildcat softball continued its struggles on the road against McNeese in a three-game conference series.

The Wildcats opened up the series Friday losing the contest 7-0 and being led by infielder Shaylee Alani with two hits.

Softball then completed the series with a doubleheader on Saturday losing game two 7-1, and losing game three 8-0.

Redshirt senior Donelle Johnson led the way in game two recording three hits, one run and an RBI. Johnson also recorded one hit in the game three loss.

“We are trending upwards in lots of areas.” Johnson said. “ We played hard and showed a lot of fight every inning.”

The Wildcats seemed to get things clicking during the series, but overall couldn’t capitalize on certain situations.

“I’m disappointed with our lack of execution on all areas of the game over the weekend. We had opportunities to take momentum and capitalize with runners on but we didn’t,” head coach Abigail Farler said.

Farler said this needs to be a team effort and everyone needs to do their part in order to add more wins in the win column.

“We aren’t playing clean softball, offense, defense and pitching all need to contribute and do their jobs for us to walk away with wins.” Farler said.

The Wildcats are looking to go out and compete and leaving their best on the field.

“I expect us to be focused on the goal of taking the series.” Johnson said. “And leaving everything out on the field.”

The Wildcats are back on the road this weekend to take on a 10-21 Nicholls team in a doubleheader on Friday and finishing the series this Saturday.