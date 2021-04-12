Tennis struggles in their final conference matches of the season

The men’s and women’s tennis teams struggled in their final conference matches of the season. The men lost to Incarnate Word on Friday, 4-3 while the women lost to UCA 4-0 and Northwestern State 4-3.

A win over the Cardinals for the men would have seen them secure a Southland Conference Tournament berth for the fifth-consecutive year. The Wildcats fought hard against UIW with sophomore Savan Chhabra and junior Riley Tran securing points at the singles lines.

ACU also secured points at the number one and number two doubles lines. However, it wasn’t enough to see the Wildcats win. ACU still holds a strong advantage over their rivalry with the Cardinals with 16 wins and now only four losses.

On the women’s side, the Wildcats struggled against UCA to secure a point. The Lady Bears swept singles and doubles with the Wildcats turning around quickly to face Northwestern State on Sunday. The Lady Demons defeated the Wildcats four to three on Sunday. ACU secured points at the number one and number two doubles lines but struggled in singles.

The men wrap up their season Friday against University of the Southwest, a NAIA school. Currently the men stand at 7-14 overall and 2-3 in conference.

The women secured the 6-seed in the conference tournament. The Wildcats face Sam Houston in the opening round of the tournament starting April 24 and 25 in Beaumont. The women wrap up their season Friday against University of the Southwest. The women stand at 10-12 overall and 5-5 in conference.