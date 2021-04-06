The return to normal is knocking at the door

We’ve all endured in different ways over the past year throughout the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no question that we’re still feeling the impact, but continued vaccination efforts and the passage of time has revealed that we’re turning the curb on the virus.

As more vaccines continue to be rolled out and distributed across the country, cases and fatality rates continue to plummet. This doesn’t necessarily mean all precautions should be abandoned, but it does signal we are entering the final stretch of an exhausting and divisive season across the country and world.

As of April 3, over 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This number will continue to surge with an average of over 3 million new doses a day.

Given the information at hand, we can safely recognize that the return to normal has begun. There’s no doubt we’ll continue to delegate over the best way to end restrictions in America, whereas many states have already been open for months on end.

There’s no plan that will be met with unanimous support, but questions will continue to need answers regarding mask mandates, social distance and capacity limits. The university has made it stance clear to have a normal fall semester, and many will follow suit with ACU.

Everyone wants to return to the pre-pandemic lifestyle, but the way we do so will be met with dissenting opinions on both sides. Make no mistake, this pandemic is nearing its end, but there still will be obstacles to overcome before this country makes its stride back to normalcy.