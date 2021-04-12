Volleyball reflects on season conclusion

The Wildcats concluded their indoor season at the Southland Conference Tournament against Central Arkansas March 31.

The Wildcats secured the seventh place spot into the tournament which is an improvement from last year’s no tournament appearance. They were scheduled to play the sixth place Sugar Bears from Central Arkansas in the first round.

“It is always exciting to play post season whether that’s a conference or the NCAA tournament,” head coach Angela Mooney said. “It was a first for most of our roster and so it was a great experience to have under our belts moving into the WAC.”

The Sugar Bears came out hot winning the first two sets 25-15 and 25-14. The Wildcats battled back in the third set to win 25-23. The match concluded with a win in the fourth set over a hard working ACU 25-18.

“We showed UCA a much better overall match than we had here at home late in the season,” Coach Mooney said. “When it got close in the fourth set, our team didn’t give up.” “We keep fighting, we can be proud of that.”

Kate Mueller led all hitters with 16 kills with Emily Van Dyke following her with 8 kills. Madison Rohre tallied up 20 assists and Sarah Nading with 19. Mackenzie Harris led in digs with 16.

“I am so proud of everything our team accomplished this year and this spring season,” Mueller said. “I think some of our biggest accomplishments were made behind the scenes.” “We built team culture and our team is so young and we still had a lot of success.” “It is only going to get better from here because the potential on this team is incredible.”

ACU will be joining the WAC next season, players and coaches are all excited to be a part of that and the new competition that lies ahead.

“The future of this team is bright,” Rohre said. “Each person brings a unique quality that serves our team.” “Servant hearts and unexplainable work ethic are qualities of this team that you can’t coach.” We are extremely excited to begin competing in the WAC next season.”