Wildcats complete Senior Day sweep against McMurry

The men’s and women’s tennis teams swept McMurry on Senior Day to complete their regular season. Both teams defeated the Warhawks 5-0.

These matches served as the lost home appearance for graduating seniors are Nini Memishishi and Ileana Mocciola for the women and Joaquin Delgado for the men.

The women are now 4-0 when facing McMurry. They also secured the sixth seed in the Southland Conference Tournament and will play the University of Central to kick off their tournament run this Friday. The women currently host a record of 11-12 but 5-5 in conference play. When the Sugar Bears and Wildcats met on April 9, the Sugar Bears defeated the Wildcats 4-0. However, the Wildcats hope to turn things around this Friday.

The men are now 8-0 against McMurry. Due to an Incarnate Word victory over Nicholls, the men failed to hang onto the final spot in the Southland Conference Tournament. This will be the first time in five years the Wildcats are not in the conference tournament. The Wildcats now look forward to the WAC next season.