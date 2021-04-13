Wildcats finish sixth in Bayou City Collegiate Classic

The golf team swings for the ceremonial first hit at The Jim. (Photo by Nicholas Cromwell)

The ACU golf team competed in the Bayou City Collegiate Classic at Westwood Golf Club in Houston earlier this week. The team finished 6th overall in a strong field.

The Wildcats finished ahead of Texas State, Houston Baptist and Arkansas State, who is ranked top 50 in the nation.

Fransisco Osio led the team and was -4 combined through all three rounds which gave him a 9th place finish overall.

The first round was a good start for the Wildcats, as they shot even par. The second round was a different story, with a +9 finish.

However, the Wildcats were able to rebound on the final 18 with an -8 third round.

Zane Heusel, a sophomore on the team scored a 72 on the final round.

“We didn’t have our best stuff the first two rounds but turned it around the final round for one of the lowest team scores for the day,” said Heusel. “I think we really showed what we are capable of. We have a special group of guys and we are looking forward to finishing the season out strong.”

The Wildcats will play in Montgomery April 12-13 in the Bearkat invitational.