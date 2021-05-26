Wildcats defeats Lamar in first round of Southland Conference Tournament

ACU began its Southland Conference Tournament with a game on Wednesday. The first-seeded Wildcats went up against the eighth-seeded Lamar Cardinals.

Lamar took an early lead in the first inning with a one-score run, but freshman pitcher Tyler Morgan held Lamar to that one run for the rest of his time in the game.

Junior infielder Hunter Geiser then gave ACU the lead off of a home run with two runners on base. ACU took the lead early on 3-1. Sophomore outfielder Grayson Tatrow and junior designated hitter Tommy Cruz both scored in the third inning, giving ACU a larger lead of 5-1.

Morgan got into a rough spot at the top of the fifth inning as the bases were loaded with two outs. He managed to get ACU out of the situation and kept Lamar to the one run from the beginning of the game. He was then relieved by freshman pitcher Max Huffling who took over at the start of the sixth inning.

Geiser scored a second home run giving him a season-high for single-game home runs. This brought up his season record of three to five. Before today, his last home run came from his three-series home run streak, where he recorded one in three series back to back. The last one came against Northwestern State.

Geiser then brought in another run through his hit, resulting in a double, bringing in junior infielder Alexei Cazarin for a score bringing the lead to 7-1. Huffling was taken out and sophomore pitcher Connor Carlton took over for the last inning of the game. Carlton held off the Cardinals to give ACU the win and continue their tournament journey.

ACU will continue their tournament run and play the fourth-seeded Texas A&M Corpus Christi at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.