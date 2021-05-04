Reflecting on a memorable three years

(Senior reflection column)

My time at ACU was for different than most. In addition to being immersed in a student body embracing a worldwide pandemic, I decided to finish my undergraduate in just three years. Despite such aspirations, I was often working more than doing school.

As a freshman, I was blessed with countless opportunities to grow in my passions such as an on-air host with KACU and on-camera talent with ACUTV. To cap off a memorable year, I covered the ACU men and women’s first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Sophomore year entered a new era at ACU for athletics — most notably, the ESPN productions. As just a 19-year old student, I broadcast my first ACU football and basketball games throughout the year on ESPN3 and ESPN+. I never foresaw such a unique opportunity at ACU, but I was consistently blessed and and offered to return to the mic.

COVID-19 inevitably cut short my second year and was the focus of my fellow seniors’ academic year, but despite all the odds, I found these past two semesters be the most enriching and developmental times in Abilene. Covering yet another March Madness run in Indianapolis was simply icing on the cake.

ACU has plenty to offer its students, regardless of department. I’m incredibly thankful and blessed that I could serve as Editor in Chief and Sports Director with the Optimist for the past three years.

I plan to attend Pepperdine Caruso Law School in the fall semester focussing on a Sports and Entertainment Law specialty. No matter what transpires in the years ahead, I’ll always be a Wildcat.