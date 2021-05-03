Softball defeats Cardinals to stay alive for postseason play

The Wildcats continued to keep their postseason hopes alive after beating Incarnate Word in a three-game weekend conference series, 2-1.

The team opened up the series Friday in a doubleheader, winning the contest 3-0, led by Freshman left fielder Avery Miloch with one run out of three at-bats.

They then followed up Game 1, falling to the Cardinals, 2-4, tying the series at one apiece. Left fielder Donelle Johnson and second baseman Shaylee Alani led the way bringing in two runs.

Game 3 was supposed to be played the following day on Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to weather.

Redshirt senior Pitcher Samantha Bradley pitched lights out on Sunday. She did not allow the Cardinals to score any runs in the Wildcats’ 9-0 Game 3 win.

“Sam was outstanding and played a huge role for us all weekend,” said head coach Abigail Farler. “She had great command of all of her pitches. It was so fun to watch her control the batters and get the outcomes that she worked for.”

The Wildcats looked great offensively all weekend, only giving up four runs and putting up 14 runs total over the weekend.

“The key for us is to continue to play confident and aggressive,” said Farler. “When we focus on playing our style of softball, good things will happen.”

The Wildcats are playing their best ball right now and look to continue their success next weekend.

They were able to have timely success and executed when runners were in scoring position.

ACU is looking to go out and compete and leaving their best on the field.

The Wildcats finish the regular season next weekend at home as they take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi in hopes of securing a conference tournament bid.