ACU loses close battle to Oklahoma on the road

The Wildcats took on their second Big 12 opponent Tuesday in Norman versus Oklahoma, where the Sooners overcame the Wildcats in a closely contested three-set sweep.

In the first set, ACU found themselves at one time with a 15-9 lead over Oklahoma. However, the Sooners responded with a 16-4 scoring run to win the set 25-19.

In this set, the Wildcats only managed a .094 hitting percentage and only eight kills. This is in comparison to the Sooners .306 hitting percentage and 16 kills, lifting Oklahoma to their late dominance and ultimate set win.

Oklahoma carried this momentum early into the third set opening the set 3-0. This set would prove to be the story of the day, it was highlighted by a late close battle between the two teams ending with a 33-31 set win for Oklahoma.

Both the Wildcats managed impressive third set numbers highlighted by a .438 hitting percentage and 23 kills. A more important aspect of this set was the sheer determination of the Wildcats.

ACU found themselves within one point of a loss several times but always seemed to press back trying harder than each time before to beat Oklahoma. However, Oklahoma was able to hold off the threatening Wildcats.

The third set was a show of dominance by the Sooners, winning the set 25-15. This was highlight by an opening 6-0 scoring run and a .385 hitting percentage for Oklahoma.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats had no lack of outstanding performances from its players. Breanna Box, a junior middle blocker from Wichita Falls, once again managed a high hitting percentage of .467.

Madison Rohre, a redshirt junior setter from Woodway, managed 32 assists adding to her already impressive season where she leads the Western Athletic Conference in assists per set. Lindsey Toney, an outside and right-side hitter from New Braunfels, currently leads the WAC in kills per set led the team in both points and kills.

“I’m really proud of the way we played in sets one and two, I think we can walk away with our heads high after a loss like that,” head coach Angela Mooney said. “I really wished we would’ve played more competitive in set three, but I think we did a really great job in sets one and two. “

The Wildcats will continue their season Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. versus the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Teague Special Events Center and streaming on ESPN+.