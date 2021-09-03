ACU prepares for Bobcats and first home game of 2021 season

The Wildcats kick-off their first home game of the season against Texas State after three straight games on the road.

ACU and Texas State have a short history between them, only going back to 2020. That matchup ended in overtime with the Wildcats gaining the win, 3-2. Although ACU secured the win last time, the team knows that Texas State is a strong, confident team ready to tie up the series with a win.

“I think it would be nice to get some early shots and press them from the start,” said head coach Casey Wilson. “We know that they have a Thursday game, so we can use that and see what their game plan is.”

Jordan Michie, a junior forward from Arlington, Ellen Joss, a senior defender from Louisville, Kentucky and Christina Arteaga, a senior forward from Pflugerville, led the Wildcats to a victory in the previous matchup. They had a combined number of 10 shot attempts, with three of those being goals. With all three girls being returning players, Wilson does not doubt that his team can pull off another win.

“Christina is going to give us opportunities,” Wilson said. “The opponents usually focus on her, so we have other players who can back her up. Last time, Jordan did a good job of getting the ball and beating the goalkeeper, and Ellen recycled a cross ball in the back of the box. Overall it was a tough, exciting game.”

Arteaga and Natalie Jones, a junior midfielder from Lubbock, have a combined total of 22 shots so far in the season. They have been dominating the offense keeping their opponents aware of the threat. Wilson thinks that Arteaga and Jones are strong, dangerous players but wants other offensive players to step up and take the challenge to attack.

“I would like to see Caylen Wright get some more shots,” Wilson said. “Not having to focus on our offense going through Arteaga and Jones because we have enough solid players where we can be diverse on our attack.”

The Wildcats’ home opener kicks off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Elmer Gray Stadium.