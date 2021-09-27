Gallery: Women’s soccer rises above UTRGV Vaqueros

Women’s soccer defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 3-2 at Elmer Gray Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 3-4-1 overall as they prepare to face Chicago State at home on Saturday.
Redshirt senior midfielder Megan Paul rushes around her opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior midfielder Natalie Jones heads the ball across the field. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman defender Macie Stephens searches for an opportunity to pass the ball down the field. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior forward Caylen Wright prepares to launch the ball past a defender. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Natalie Jones, junior midfielder, sprints around UTRGV defender Kryssie Rivera. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Natalie Wodka, senior defender and midfielder, strikes the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior defender Alyssia Anuat throws the ball to a teammate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Caylen Wright, junior forward, pushes the ball toward the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior forward Christina Arteaga races defender Nadia Colon to the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior forward Christina Arteaga prepares to pass the ball toward the goal. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Macie Stephens, freshman defender, kicks the ball across the field. (Photo by Meghan Long)
