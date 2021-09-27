Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Women’s soccer rises above UTRGV Vaqueros

Gallery: Women’s soccer rises above UTRGV Vaqueros

by Leave a Comment

Women’s soccer defeated the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 3-2 at Elmer Gray Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 3-4-1 overall as they prepare to face Chicago State at home on Saturday.

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Women’s soccer rises above UTRGV Vaqueros