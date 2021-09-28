Human Collective supports financially struggling Abilene community

The Human Collective is a new club on campus that supports the financially underrepresented in Abilene and the surrounding community by educating, acting and showing love to people in poverty.

“We are creating a culture at ACU where people are aware of people who struggle with financial insecurity,” Gracyn McGathy, president of the club and sophomore journalism major from Leander said.

The Human Collective meets for chapel every Wednesday in BSB 130 to talk to students about the details of poverty in Abilene. The club also participates in service projects to help those in need.

“Almost half of the Taylor county population is working poor, just above the poverty line,” McGathy said. “We want to bring awareness to people here who go to a very rich institution that there are people in the surrounding communities that cannot relate to them.”

The Human Collective strives to bring Jesus into their mission of supporting the marginalized of Abilene. The club also works with other clubs on campus, like Wildcats for Sustainability and outside organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to learn how to bring awareness to issues within the community.

“The Human Collective is driven by how we see Jesus in scripture,” Grace Sukach, chaplain and senior ministry and vocation major from Grapevine said.

The officers encourage students who are struggling outside of campus to come see what the Human Collective is about and provide insight on what it is like.

“We hope to open the eyes of ACU students,” Sukach said. “We strive to have a campus that realizes and sees [the poor] for who they are, as well as serving those people with the resources we do have.”