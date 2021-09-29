Multiple student organizations affected by SGA budget cut

Friday, SGA had its annual budget meeting with every student organization to speak about how much each was receiving for the semester.

Despite the budget being less than expected, SGA was able to set up an endowment for the future and to increase the funds after the building phase is finished. SGA requested $90,975.58 but received $32,132.36.

“The allocations are going to be cut which last year they [clubs] were fully funded,” Bekah Jones, SGA president and a senior double major in business finance and business marketing from San Antonio said. “This was due to several different factors, this is a year where COVID restrictions are decreasing and we also received a budget cut in model reconstruction.”

In order to distribute the funds, SGA met with each student organizations and used four criteria of modesty, reliability, engagement and constancy to build a budget. The leftover money from COVID-19 was not taken into account. The average request from each club was $1,368.23.



“I am happy the way we were able to allocate and advocate for students for them to be successful with their financial resources,” Jones said. “We are encouraging fundraising for additional funding and we are setting aside a pool of SGA funds to match those fundraising costs.”

Most clubs did not receive what they asked for in their budget meetings. The Big Purple Marching Band asked for $1,800 and only received around $1,100. The highest amount given was to the Griggs Center with $2,562.60, and the lowest amount was to Block and Bridle with $19.17 before budget voting.

SGA Senator for the Junior class, Maelene Rosales, a senior political science major from San Antonio, said there were more clubs than anticipated requesting for a budget.

“Everyone seems to be a little unhappy with the allocation,” Rosales said.

Despite the unhappiness and affected clubs with the budget cut, SGA still encourages fundraising for all clubs. If a club is unhappy with their budget since after the meeting they are encouraged to meet with SGA.