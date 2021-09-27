Sing Song date pushed to end of spring semester

After changes to the event during COVID-19, Sing Song this year will take place in the newly opened Moody Coliseum on April 1-2, 2022.

In previous years, Sing Song has taken place in February but this past spring semester, the administration decided to move it to the beginning of April or the end of March moving forward.

The Sing Song date was pushed to later in the spring semester so it would not interfere with basketball season and give students more of an opportunity to participate in campus activities. Black History Month and theatre productions take place in February and rushing and joining Greek Life organizations will be taking place in the early part of the spring semester, so it was necessary to spread all of these activities out.

Courtney McGaha, the Students Productions manager, said this year’s performance will look different than others due to Moody Coliseum’s renovations.

“We are working with several departments to get questions answered about the new space in Moody, like how it will look different and how our staging will be different,” McGaha said. “But once we know what the space will look and feel like, we’ll be able to adapt our show to fit the new space.”

This year’s performance will also be different due to a shift in COVID protocols. Last year only 10 groups performed with 16 people on stage but this year all of the Greek organizations and classes can participate with up to the usual 100 people.

“Last year, we had to make significant changes to both comply with COVID protocols and to fit planning the show into a very compressed timeline, but this year we have the ability to do our full show the way we all know and love with a newly renovated space so we know it’ll look and sound even bigger and better,” McGaha said. “We will also be able to bring back the dance team and our full leadership and production team, so we are very excited to see how many students will be participating this year.”

Auditions for Sing Song will take place after student directors are chosen on Wednesday, October 6th.