Wildcats eager for Grambling matchup on Senior Day

The Wildcats have started preparing for their Senior Day matchup against Grambling.

Going into this weekend game, ACU has a record of 1-4, with this game being their third out of a six-home game stretch.

The Wildcats have no previous history with Grambling but have shared competitors like Central Arkansas and Lamar, which will help them prepare for the competition. Grambling currently has a record of 0-5-1 going into their weekend series.

“We always look to see what they are doing and if they have consistency,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “We will try and make the adaptations to make a certain game plan for them. It all comes down to doing what we do best, keeping the ball and making great chances to put the ball in the net.”

Despite the challenging teams ACU has played this season, the players have fought to the very end. Lily Foster, a sophomore goalkeeper from Coeur d Alene, Idaho, has made a total of 34 saves already this season, with one game being a shutout.

“Lily has done great a lot of composure for her,” said Wilson. “She came into the season with a lot of confidence and has been outstanding in all aspects.”

Senior Day will also be on Sunday, where ACU will recognize the 10 seniors graduating from the program. The seniors include Ellen Joss, a defender from Louisville, Kentucky, Christina Arteaga, a forward from Pflugerville, Natalie Wodka, a defender from Allen, Emily Heidman, a defender from Rowlett, Megan Paul, a midfielder from Wylie, Alyssia Anuat, a defender from San Deigo, California, Laura Mauldin, a forward from McKinney, and Maddy Cardinal, a midfielder from Metamora, Michigan.

“We have a lot of seniors that will be celebrated this Sunday,” said Wilson. “It’s a great group of girls who have been here through the long haul. It would be great to put a win on the board for them, especially what they have done for us over the years.”

The Wildcats play Grambling at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Elmer Gray Stadium, with the game being live-streamed on the WAC Digital Network.