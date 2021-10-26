Better advertisement is needed on campus

There are a lot of events, campaigns and fundraisers that go on around campus and oftentimes as a student on campus, I don’t feel very aware of any of them until they are already occurring or passed.

ACU as a whole could improve on areas they have advertisements on campus. Myself, and other students as well, would like to participate in these events making it beneficial for us to know about them in advance.

Darci Armstrong, director of enrollment visits and events, said many prospective students have to ask if there are events happening on or around campus.

“Families see activities that are posted inside and outside of the campus Center and often comment on those,” Armstrong said. “But sometimes there are events taking place that we have to inform families of.”

ACU also has a lot of student-led organizations and clubs who host individual events on or around campus. Individual events like these are often only advertised by those specific club members through their individual social media accounts.

Overall, I feel ACU and students here would be able to participate much more in activities and events if there were better advertising for said events. I feel that physical advertisements, such as posters and signs, are an excellent way to get the word out about things.

There is a bulletin board outside the campus center that almost all students pass by every single day. If small group organizations and clubs would make better use of this board that could be one step closer to more student participation in things.