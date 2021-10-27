Cornerstone premieres first comedy play, ‘God’s Favorite’

The annual Cornerstone play, a production of “God’s Favorite,” is set to take place Nov. 15-20 at Fulks Theatre.

There will be open seating and tickets will be $25. There will be six performances with a talkback following each performance.

This is the first time a comedy play has ever been performed for Cornerstone.

Based on the book of Job, the play “God’s Favorite” tells the story of a businessman with a demanding home life and wise-cracking household employees. He is visited by a messenger from God with a mission: test Joe’s faith and report back to “the Boss.”

Nora Vellis, senior musical theatre major from San Jose, California, will play the role of Rose Benjamin in the upcoming play.

“I think it will be a different type of challenge doing a comedy for a show that requires a deep and meaningful message and we need to play these roles as truthfully and as real as possible so that it doesn’t simply become a break from reality, but it’s something that resembles real life,” Vellis said. “Real life is a mix of laughter and tears and these freshmen have endured enough hardship and reality checks in the past year and a half. I am excited to add a little bit of fun back into their lives with this play while also doing our best to teach and relay a good message.”

Cornerstone is a course that provides a foundation for liberal arts education at ACU. Students in this course are required to attend the play, which gives a solid and spiritual message appropriate for young adults to see with their peers and professors.

“I want the audience to take away the importance of faith which is truly what this play is about, and it reflects both the trials and triumphs faith can bring a person,” Vellis said. “It’s showing that while God may put us through incredibly hard times, it’s always for a greater purpose and I also would love for the audience to leave thinking about the place humor has in faith.”