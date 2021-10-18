Gallery: Backroads closes Homecoming with outdoor concert

After a day full of Homecoming activities, students, alumni and community members wrapped up their time on campus with a Backroads concert at Siggie Pavilion. Backroads is led by alumnus Stephen Bailey. The band covered many famous rock songs, including as “Hotel California,” “Brown-eyed Girl” and “Neon Moon.” The Office of Alumni Relations provided stations to roast marshmallows alongside other dessert options and raffled off gifts throughout the night.