Gallery: Backroads closes Homecoming with outdoor concert

After a day full of Homecoming activities, students, alumni and community members wrapped up their time on campus with a Backroads concert at Siggie Pavilion. Backroads is led by alumnus Stephen Bailey. The band covered many famous rock songs, including as “Hotel California,” “Brown-eyed Girl” and “Neon Moon.” The Office of Alumni Relations provided stations to roast marshmallows alongside other dessert options and raffled off gifts throughout the night.

About Shelly Womack

My name is Shelly Womack and I am a sophomore Journalism major. I am a color guard member in the Big Purple Marching Band. I plan to be a photojournalist in the music industry.

