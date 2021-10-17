Gallery: Homecoming Queen crowned during halftime

Out of the 12 nominees, Madison Morel, Ko Jo Kai intramural director and senior nursing major from Houston, was crowned as Homecoming Queen during halftime at the football game on Saturday.
This year’s nominees were:
- Marti Bowen, senior corporate and non-profit communication major from Fort Worth
- Maddy Crockett, senior accounting major from Lubbock
- Allison Cross, senior engineering major from Boerne
- Camryn Eason, senior marketing and management major from Keller
- Ellie Kate Gorman, senior child and family services major from San Antonio
- Lauren Gumm, senior early childhood education major from Abilene
- Aubree Herrold, senior graphic design and advertising major from Keller
- Maggie Hess, senior middle school science education major from Lubbock
- Hannah Holst, senior psychology major from Woodbine, Iowa
- Maddy Kean, senior communication sciences and disorders major from McKinney
- Madison Morel, senior nursing major from Houston
- Sarina Smith, senior business administration major from Melissa
