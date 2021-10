ACU hosted one of three WAC Pod tournaments in the Teague Center Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats fell short to the Dixie State Bisons 2-3 and California Baptist Lancers 2-3. The California Baptist Lancers won against the Tarleton State Texans with a final score of 3-1. In the last face-off of the tournament, the Tarleton State Texans won against the Dixie State Bisons with a score of 3-0.