Golf releases spring 2022 schedule

With the close of the fall period of the season coming soon, ACU golf looks forward to a packed spring period with a total of six tournaments all leading up to the WAC championship in Boulder City, Nevada.

As of right now the team has competed in four fall tournaments with one still remaining. The highest placement ACU has ended was in the most recent Little Rock Invitational where the team played sixth. The last tournament of the fall will be the Hoakalei CC Collegiate Invitational in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“The bulk of your season is your spring when you have the conference matchups,” Head Coach Tom Shaw said. “If you have a terrible fall it’s hard to make that up. We seem to be positioned just fine as we know that the WAC can’t be won in September or October.”

The team will be headed all around the U.S. this spring playing in tournaments ranging from Phoenix, Arizona, St. Simons Island, Georgia, and University Place, Washington. The most notable course the team will be playing on is Chambers Bay. Chambers Bay was home to the U.S. Open in 2015. This was the year Jordan Spieth, professional golfer from Dallas, won.

“I remember watching Jordan Spieth win at Chambers Bay so watching that and being from the midwest everybody is a Spieth fan here,” said Zane Heusel, junior from Edmond, Oklahoma. “Now being able to go and play that course is one of the coolest things about the sport. It allows us to compare our play hand and hand to those that we look up to.”

Chambers Bay is the fifth tournament of the spring being the one prior to the final regular season tournament. The first tournament will be the Border Olympics held by The University of Houston will be in Laredo, Texas. The University of Houston is the only school to host two tournaments that ACU will be involved in. The spring regular season period of the season will be held from February 14th through April 12th. The WAC championships will be from April 29th through May 1st.