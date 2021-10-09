Wildcats aim to win on the road against Eastern Kentucky

The Wildcats take on their second Western Athletic Conference and Atlantic Sun Conference opponent of the season but on the road this time against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The 3-2 Wildcats lost 42-21 against the Central Arkansas Bears last weekend at home, but are hoping to turn things around this weekend.

“Where we really got in trouble is they went up-tempo on us and we didn’t handle it well,” head coach Adam Dorrel said. “Guys were so disappointed after the game, that it makes you feel good as a coach because you got a bunch of guys who care so much. When you have a lead you need to play to win and not get uptight when things start going against you.”

Dorrel said he’s been really pleased with the overall effort he’s seen from his team. He said he’s really enjoyed being around his team.

“They’re not just focused on Saturdays and sometimes I think football teams can get caught up in that,” Dorrel said. “You think about all the time you put in for 11 games a year if you’re lucky. What I’ve always found with the teams I’ve enjoyed coaching the most are guys that just like the whole process.”

The Colonels currently host a 3-2 record with wins over Austin Peay, Tarleton, and Western Carolina but losses to Louisville and Indiana State. The Colonels defense has forced nine interceptions on the year, seven fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns.

“It’s going to be one of the better teams we play,” Dorrel said. “Just like Central Arkansas, they’re very well-coached. We’ve got to win the turnover margin and defensively we’re going to see what we saw against UCA. We’ve got to handle it better.”

This matchup is the first plane trip of the year for the Wildcats.

“Anytime you’re taking student-athletes and coaches to a new venue it’s exciting,” Dorrel said. “It’s something you always want your kids to try and experience something new.”

The Colonels and Wildcats face off for the first time Saturday at 6 p.m. at Richmond, KY., and the game will be streaming live on ESPN+.