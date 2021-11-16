Abilene is not boring

Abilene is so boring, right? Wrong.

There are many unique and exciting things to do in Abilene that you may not have considered before. These things may not jump out at you, but they’re there. I promise.

One place that is gorgeous to visit, especially if you go when the leaves are changing in the fall, is Abilene State Park. The park is more than 500 acres and located near Lake Abilene. The park offers many hiking trails and recreation areas, including a sand volleyball court. Another thing to do at the park would be to go camping. The campsites range in cost, starting from $12 and up to $24. Renting equipment from the ACU Recreation Center can be an inexpensive and easy way to get a tent and other things you may want/need to make your camping trip a success.

Above anything else it is just really peaceful there. It is a little over 30 minutes away from campus, but it only cost $5 to get into the park for the day making it an affordable activity for college students. You can go down for just the day, or spend a whole weekend there.

One new restaurant that you can gather up a few friends and go try out is The Biscuit Bar in Allen Ridge. The biscuits are actually really good which is good considering it is in the name after all. The atmosphere is very inviting. Trying out a new restaurant is always fun. The fact that it’s five minutes from campus? Even better.

Aside from The Biscuit Bar, Allen Ridge in general is still very new. It’s a pretty area to walk around and hang out with friends. We can even expect a few more new restaurants and shops in Allen Ridge in the coming months.

Taking a walk downtown may be a more obvious idea when thinking of things to do in Abilene, but one that I think can be underestimated. Aside from the many coffee shops and clothing boutiques, the architecture and murals can be nice to take in. You can also catch a film showing at the Historic Paramount Theatre. Abilene may soon be getting an entertainment district downtown, which will bring even more opportunities for things to do.

Did you know that Abilene is the storybook capital of America? It’s so random, but Abilene has done a great job with all the different storybook sculptures you can find throughout downtown. Abilene is also home to the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. Different exhibitions can be found in the NCCIL showcasing different authors and their work. It may be intended for children, but we’re all children at heart.

If antique shopping is your thing, Abilene has some great antique stores in the downtown and surrounding area. A quick Google search will bring them all up. I have been to several, and it’s fun to look around at all of the unique, old stuff. Even if you don’t want to buy anything, it can still be fun to look around.

Beware, though, most if not all of them are closed on Sunday. I found this out the hard way.

These are just a few of my suggestions, but the best way to explore Abilene is to randomly stumble upon something for yourself. Don’t sit in your dorm room and complain about how boring Abilene is. Go out, explore, and see the city come to life.