ACU snaps two-game losing streak with a win against TSU

The Wildcats beat the Texans 29-3 back at home in Abilene. This was the first home game for ACU since the homecoming game against the Lamar Cardinals on Oct. 16th.

“Today was the best football we’ve played all year,” said head coach Adam Dorrel. “We played our first complete game of football in offense, defense, and special teams. I thought we were extremely selfless, tough, and disciplined today, and I couldn’t be more happy and proud for our football team, especially the defense.”

The Wildcat’s spread offense paved the way for redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Mansell, to complete 77 percent of his passes and lead his team in rushing carries with 13. Mansell’s efficient performance opened the door for junior receiver Kobe Clark, to catch 11 balls for 81 yards and a trip to the end zone.

The 5 for 14 3rd-down efficiency rate for the Wildcats was the crack the Texans could not take advantage of. The three field goals from sophomore kicker Blair Zepeda helped the Wildcats rack up points against an offense that has two players in multiple top-five statistical categories in the WAC.

The steady ACU offense capitalized on the six turnovers their defense provided them with. Sophomore linebacker Trey Adams led the playmaking defense with two fumble recoveries that put ACU in positions to go four for four in red-zone trips.

“We preach before every game to do your job, play fast, and have fun,” said Adams. “We did everything we needed to do. Our defense is already ready to go every play, just taking one possession at a time to see what happens.”

ACU restrained TSU’s offense to three points by shutting off their offensively balanced threats. Junior quarterback Steven Duncan, was limited to twenty passing attempts, while senior running back Jayy McDonald only saw the ball nine times.

“This game all started with our defense,” Dorrel said. “They set the tone, they picked it up, and they showed that we still got a lot to play for. To come back home and get a win, we got a chance to win next week and have a chance to do something that has only been done one another time here, so it is exciting.”

ACU looks to improve to 6-5 overall during their final regular season game on Nov. 20, where the 2021 FCS National Champion Sam Houston State Bearkats visit the Wildcats in Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium at 1 p.m streaming live on ESPN+.