College of Arts and Sciences split under consideration

After continued success in programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, the university is considering splitting these two growing programs. More details will be available once the funding for the split is achieved.

Dr. Gregory Straughn, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said the split is a part of his vision of the future for the university.

“The split idea has been a multi-year process,” Straughn said. “It came out of an idea on how can we better position the future of all of our different programs.”

While there isn’t a university process for a split of a whole college, the idea is to make two colleges out of the largest college on campus. The umbrella of the College of Arts and Sciences takes up over 50% of ACU’s majors and departments.

“A benefit would be a more immediate connection with the people that support the college,” Straughn said. “As well, another long-term benefit that I hope comes with this, is engagement with advancement. I hope that it expands the reach of the different colleges especially the fine arts side of the college.”

The overall goal for the split is to make both colleges more coherent with the programs and as each program grows, they have the room to do so. It is a part of the strategic plan to think about the funding for two colleges.

“New colleges allow room for expansion and dedicated focus in those areas,” said Dr. Robert Rhodes, university provost.

The process of creating these two colleges is heavily dependent on funding. After the funding and the support are received, the university will determine if this is something the university can benefit from.

“This is a positive thing,” Rhodes said. “This is because we are growing in these programs and looking towards particular growth. It is because of success in this college that we are considering the split.”