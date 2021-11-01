Gallery: Frater Sodalis daunts community with annual Haunted House

The men of Frater Sodalis hosted their annual Haunted House fundraiser on the nights of Oct. 29-31. The event was open to the Abilene community and attendees experienced different scare attractions run by members of Frater Sodalis.
Attendees walk through the tunnel. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Diego Lozano, junior accounting major from Coppell, hides behind a wood pallet. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jared Mayfield, senior physics major from Corinth, greets a guest.(Photo by Meghan Long)
A member of Frater Sodalis intimidates attendees. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Two friends walk through the tunnel.(Photo by Meghan Long)
Juan Rivera, senior theatre major from Odessa, holds hands with a friend. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Nate Wade, junior information systems major from Cullowhee, North Carolina, looks at a vial of fake blood. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Carrie Johnston, junior journalism major from Spring Branch, warns a group of students. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Allie Jones, senior advertising and public relations major from Rule, jumps in fear. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A member of Frater Sodalis jumps out at attendees. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Patrick Slafko, freshman music education major from College Station, walks through the tunnel with his friends. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Hannah Mercer, junior social work major from Pearland, and Dawson Maxwell, an ACU alumnus, walk with friends. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Carrie Johnston, junior journalism major from Spring Branch, acts in the haunted house. (Photo by Meghan Long)
