Student struck by vehicle outside of Barrett, sparks campus-wide petition

Vivian Banegas Tabora, sophomore management major from Honduras, was hit by a vehicle outside of Barrett Hall Sunday night.

Tabora was taken to the hospital after the incident and sustained multiple injuries, but is in stable condition.

The Abilene Police Department is handling the case and has confirmed the driver was not under the influence on any substances.

“Any charges applicable to this crash will be pending the investigation which takes months to complete and go through the judicial process,” Abilene Police Department Public Information Coordinator Rick Tomlin said.

Tabora, a new member of Delta Theta, is the second student to be hit outside Barrett this semester, prompting students to take action and start a petition.

Megan Lovejoy, junior interior design major from Floresville and member of Delta Theta started the petition which has garnered 957 signatures and counting.

“I have been blown away by the response to the petition,” Lovejoy said.

The petition has not only amassed attention from the student body but also the administration with Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, releasing a statement regarding the incident Wednesday.

“The safety and well-being of students is our top priority,” Schubert said. “We share the concerns of those who have called for action after two students were recently struck by cars on our campus.”

Schubert and university administration have been working with Student Government Association and City of Abilene on how to create safer conditions for students including creating a campaign to spread awareness on how to handle pedestrians crossing the streets around campus.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been developing a Watch for Wildcats awareness campaign as well. We want to remind our campus community that pedestrians have the right-of-way in crosswalks,” Schubert said.

As Tabora remains in the hospital recovering from her injuries, the women of Delta Theta have offered continuous support calling on the student body Monday to write her notes after chapel. They have also been coordinating visits with her and included her virtually in their weekly meeting Wednesday.

“Everyone has been so helpful and has been wanting to support her through every step of her recovery,” Sara-Grace Parks, Delta Theta chaplain and junior social work major said. “Please continue to pray for her recovery. As of right now, she is still in the hospital but did begin walking with a walker and some added assistance yesterday. I do not know when she will be discharged, but we hope it will be very soon.”

Updated Nov. 21, 2021.