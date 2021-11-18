The annual 24 Hour Musical to return after COVID-19 hiatus

The 24 Hour Musical will return to the stage in the spring of 2022 after last year’s performance was canceled due to COVID-19.

The process from the first rehearsal to the show’s debut is all within a 24-hour time frame. Those involved will find out the musical they will perform, block, learn lines and perform within a day.

Auditions will be held on Dec. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Culp Theatre. The auditions are open to the public and will consist of a short performance from a song from one of the ten musicals that may be performed.

This year’s possible plays are:

Avenue Q

Spamalot

Legally Blonde

Shrek

Into the Woods

James and the Giant Peach

Something Rotten!

Little Women

Xanadu

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

For those who want to be a part of the ensemble, they will perform a dance routine choreographed to a song chosen by the choreographer.

“Bring us something that you are comfortable with within auditions and the second thing I would say is to be yourself,” said Hayden Casey, president of APO and director of the musical. “There’s nothing that hurts you more in an audition than pretending to be someone you’re not,”

This year, those who audition are encouraged to come in person but will have the opportunity to record and submit their audition digitally. For more information, go to the 24 HR Musical page on Facebook.

The rehearsal for the play will take place on Jan. 15 and the performance will take place the next day. Time and place are to be determined.

“If you don’t want to audition for it, come and support the production because it’s a wonderful performance opportunity for students,” Casey said. “It’s a wonderful artistic opportunity for the artistic team and all the proceeds go to a good cause.”

Entry is free but donations are encouraged. Each year this event fundraises for Living Water International, an organization that builds wells in Africa to provide clean water.

“The organization helps a lot of people in need and that is something that’s very important to APO, that we help others, that we help other people in our community or outside of our community through art,” Casey said.