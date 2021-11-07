Wildcats fall to the Gamecocks’ offensive clinic in Alabama

Tory Hargrove, redshirt junior linebacker, dives toward his opponent as he chases the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)

ACU lost to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 40-25, in Jacksonville, Alabama causing the Wildcats to go 0-2 to wrap up their road-trip, and fall to 1-4 in WAC conference play.

The Gamecocks set the tone early in the game by picking off redshirt sophomore Quarterback from Belton, Peyton Mansell, for an interception return touchdown. Mansell’s three interceptions for the game was a huge boost positioning wise for the Jacksonville State offense.

JSU saw scoring opportunities from ACU’s three turnovers and eight total penalties, and capitalized on them early to give themselves a 17-3 lead to start the second quarter.

The Gamecocks’ balanced attack at the offensive end was led by senior Quarterback from Jonesboro, Georgia, Zerrick Cooper, and junior Running back from Greenville, South Carolina, Josh Samuel. Both players had two touchdowns a piece at an efficient rate to lead their explosive offense.

While JSU carried the momentum throughout the second quarter, ACU struggled to find the end zone to keep the game close. Heading into halftime, the Wildcats still had some breathing room with a 20-10 deficit but JSU came out with unmatched energy at the start of the third quarter.

Two touchdowns were scored from both teams in the first eight minutes of the third quarter. Josh Samuel’s 17-yard rushing touchdown in the late third quarter helped JSU maintain the control of the match to put themselves in position to close out the game with a victory.

The Wildcats had zero answers to stop the Gamecock offense from taking a 34-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. ACU’s defense allowing 497 yards to the Gamecocks proves once again to be the achilles heel in must win games.

ACU junior receiver from Sweetwater, Kobe Clark caught six balls for 143 yards and scored a touchdown thrown by Mansell, who went 20-29 on passing for 301 yards with two-rushing touchdowns. The offensive leaders for the Wildcats were not enough to compete with JSU, finishing the game with a 40-25 final score.

Abilene Christian’s next matchup will be against Tarleton State in Abilene Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1p.m. The game will be streaming live on ESPN+

Head coach Adam Dorrel and players were not made available for interview after the matchup versus JSU.