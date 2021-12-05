ACU reaches five-game winning streak against UIW with record crowd

The fifth straight win for ACU comes up shy of scoring 100 points in consecutive games, but the win helps the Wildcats remain undefeated at home since Mar 3, 2020.

A well-rounded performance for ACU helps secure a 98-65 win against Div. I future WAC opponent, UIW.

“We played an extremely well-coached team with good individual players,” said head coach Brette Tanner. “Credit our guys for taking them out of what they do. Not allowing their guards to the paint was a point of emphasis for us, and we did that.”

The Cardinals defense had no answer for the team that had four players scoring in double figures. Senior guard Tobias Cameron continues to be the spark plug off the bench by leading the team in scoring with 17 points on 5-6 shooting from 3pt range.

“Our energy started with Airion’s two steals early in the game, and we bought into that while feeding off the energy from the crowd,” said Tobias. “For me, I came into tonight not hitting a three all season, but I just had to let the time come, play simple and do the little things first.”

While ACU shot 50% from the 3pt line, the identity remained grounded on the defensive end. Turnovers were the recipe for the victory with the Wildcats forcing 20 and scoring 33 off those turnovers.

“Defense is our identity man,” Tanner said. “We score off of our defense that will always show up and we can count on. People know that, our opponents know that, and our defense is something we can control.”

Without having played against a Div. I opponent since Nov. 16th, the Wildcats have sustained their high scoring all-around team success against all levels of competition. ACU not only looks to continue to increase their 5-2 overall record, but increase the number of fans in the Teague Special Events Center, even more than the new record high 862 attendees at today’s game.

“The fans were awesome today”, Tanner said. “We are extremely thankful for everyone who attended today. This is what we keep working for, but we just don’t want it for Christmas Slam, we want it for NCAA Div. I tournament team in Drexel next Saturday too where we need that crowd to stretch the game out.”

Coach Tanner’s coaching staff has a week to prepare a game plan against Drexel, and his players have a week to rest and study for their final semester exams before suiting up against a team that lost by two to Princeton in overtime this Saturday.

The Wildcats look to extend their 18 game home win streak against the Dragons next Saturday. Tip-off in the Teague Center starts on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7p.m. with the game broadcasting live on ESPN+.