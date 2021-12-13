Gallery: December commencement ceremony honors 2021 graduates

Optimist
December commencement ceremony honors 2021 graduates

University administrators honored graduates and undergraduates with diplomas in a commencement ceremony in the Taylor County Expo Center Friday evening. Dr, Phil Schubert, president of the university, and Dr. Robert Rhodes, provost, presented the following awards to graduating seniors:

  • Lemoine G. Lewis Valedictorian Award (4.0 GPA): Torey Bradshaw, Joshua Brown, Madison Crockett, Alejandra Gomez, Myriam Gutierrez, Audrey Janssen, Emma Perkins, Lauren Posey, Garland Spore
  • Trustees Award: Megan Holley, Jordan Paup
  • Dean Adams Achievement Award: Halley Foster, K’Lynne Massey, Zach Snyder, Rachel Williams
  • Honor Man: Riley Simpson
  • Honor Woman: Maddy Crockett

