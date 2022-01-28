Glass door installation completes Bullock construction

Residents of Bullock Hall returned from Christmas break returned to a fully completed building.

During December, Core Construction installed two glass garage doors inside of Caldwell Commons, which now will allow for an indoor/outdoor community space at the residence hall.

Construction in Bullock Hall was expected to be complete by August 2021 but the last uncompleted item was the replacement of the placeholder doors inside of the Caldwell Commons with glass doors that will allow residents to open up and connect with Kirby Patio.

“The doors were part of the original design,” Erika Mince, resident director of Bullock Hall said.

Since COVID-19 has created supply chain issues in many industries, the doors have been on backorder, Mince said, leaving residents and staff to have to wait for the project to be completed. Completion of the common spaces within Bullock has allowed the Office of Residence Life to plan bigger events for this new area.

“The doors will be quite helpful in creating more spaces for students to engage in hall events,” Mince said.

With the construction now finished on Bullock, no more projects are coming on the horizon. The now-completed hall is a great space where students and staff alike can enjoy their time living on campus, said Shannon Kaczmarek, director of residence life and student advocacy.

“Bullock Hall is not just a symbol of the university wanting better housing for students, it’s symbolic of a focus on building community,” Kaczmarek said.