Moody Coliseum completion to be pushed back

Moody Coliseum’s completion date is being pushed back due to multiple construction issues and materials not arriving on time.

Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations, said the construction is taking longer than expected due to some underlying challenges and supply chain issues.

“Over the last 6 weeks, there have been additional issues that have arisen to the age of the facility,” Campbell said. “As we have learned of some of these areas, we need to go ahead and take care of some of these things now.”

With the overall goal of holding spring graduation in the newly constructed Moody, now is the best time to make those repairs while the building is still under construction.

“Many of the repairs are not urgent,” Campbell said. “If we don’t repair them now, we will have to go under construction years after finishing.”

Due to this change of plans, Student Life is now preparing to host Sing Song in the Taylor County Expo Center.

Jax Hernandez, Sing Song Director of Frater Sodalis, was one of the first students to learn about the updated Moody construction completion date.

“I was heartbroken about the news since it is a longstanding ACU tradition to hold Sing Song in Moody Coliseum,” Hernandez said. “However, after speaking with director Courtney McGaha, I am confident that the spirit of Moody will live on as we move to the Taylor County Expo Center.”

Construction started on Moody in 2020 and after dealing with COVID-19, the construction has been a long process. Most of the issues currently, according to Campbell, have to do with the age of the facility, as well as supply chain issues that have been a challenge regarding Moody.

“The facility is coming together so incredibly well despite,” Campbell said. “But we have this challenge that we are dealing with right now. It is making an impact on the students that are here right now, today. We really wanted to be able to provide an experience in Moody this semester.”