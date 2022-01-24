Rushing and NMO brings excitement to campus

Sororities and fraternities have participated in a variety of events this semester for the second round of rushing and New Member Orientation this year.



As Greek life at ACU grows to include freshmen in the rushing and joining process, they will also expand their commitment to philanthropy and spiritual formation.

Robin McPherson, senior coordinator of fraternities and sororities, said the purpose of rushing and joining is to get to know the officers, members, other new members, sponsors from your organization and to learn about what it is to be a part of the community of each fraternity and sorority, as they are all very different in their traditions and history.

“The turnout from rushing and joining has been great and the atmosphere was exciting and fun. Most of the perspectives are freshmen, but there were still sophomores, juniors and seniors,” McPherson said.

Jack Marcelain, a graduate student from Abilene, is the President of Frater Sodalis and said this year the atmosphere has been a mix of nervousness and excitement going into the second round of New Member Orientation.

“I think the atmosphere was filled with excitement from current and new members and we were all excited to be doing new member orientations for a second semester, but it also made everyone a little anxious since this was the first time we were doing two new member orientations in one year,” Marcelain said. “It felt good to be surrounded by friends who were also passionate about what we were doing, and it made me proud to see new students who are freshmen willing to join a fraternity their second semester in college.”

Fraternities and Sororities have a rich history at Abilene Christian University. Members participate together in events such as Sing Song, service projects, retreats, formal and social events and devotionals every year. Students involved in fraternities and sororities are encouraged to value academic excellence and philanthropy within their community.

Lauren Gumm, a senior elementary education major from Abilene, is the president of GATA and said the energy at GATA’s new member orientation events so far has been remarkable.

“I constantly catch myself looking around at GATA events and realizing how at home I feel. It is wonderful to have found such a sweet community,” Gumm said, “I cannot wait for the rest of the NMO period and to watch our Flames become New Members.”