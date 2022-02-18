18th annual FilmFest returns to Paramount Theatre

Students stand under the Paramount sign as they wait for the doors to open. (Photo by Meda Bow)

The 2022 FilmFest Gala will be held at the Paramount Theatre on Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.

The annual FilmFest Awards Gala is typically held in the Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene, but due to the pandemic, had to be held virtually while last year’s FilmFest showing was held at the Beauchamp Amphitheater.

The awards event is open to the public and admission is free.

FilmFest began in 2005 and is a student short film festival designed to give those interested in film production and the motion picture and entertainment industries a creative outlet. It also allows inroads into the industry through alumni and professionals that serve as judges for the event.

Students follow a specific calendar and rules tailored each year to create a short film and the top films in contention for best picture will be shown during a live event while judges across the United States evaluate them.

Carrie Johnston, a junior journalism major from San Antonio, is the assistant director for FilmFest and said there are about fifty active participants in FilmFest this year.

“There are more freshmen and sophomores participating this year compared to the last couple of years and it’s encouraging to see younger members in the student body get involved which can be a hard thing to do,” Johnston said. “Having everyone watch your film for the first time is extremely rewarding because everyone is so engulfed in it and witnessing them enjoy it and react to all your hard work is just the best part of FilmFest. You get a feeling of awe that’s hard to describe.”

Katie Maxwell is the FilmFest Director and assists students in completing their films, works with judges and organizes the gala to ensure a successful, fun evening for both filmmakers and the audience.

“I’ve been reading through the script submissions and I am blown away by the creativity and talent of our filmmakers,” Maxwell said. “I can’t wait to see these films on the big screen.”