ACU nears completion of UP renovations, opens fall applications

University Park Apartments renovations are expected to be done just in time for the opening of fall 2022 applications.

Lindsey Griffis, director of UP apartments, said ACU’s main concern was making renovations for students that are safe and somewhere they would want to live.

“The renovations are more than a facelift, I think we are trying to do it right so that in the next 10-15 years they can have a really good space for students,” Griffis said.

Each apartment got new flooring, cabinets, appliances, paint and more. The options are fully furnished four-bedroom, two-bath or two-bedroom, two-bath. The studio style option is not furnished.

Shelby Skidmore, junior biology major from San Antonio, said she went to look at the apartment after her friend had lived there last semester and it looked more modern and new than before.

The complex for is ACU-affiliated residents only, allowing students to get a mix of on-campus dorm-life and pet-friendly independent living. Skidmore lives in a studio apartment with her dog, Tucker.

“I wanted to have my own space,” Skidmore said. “I just wanted to find a small apartment that I could live in with my dog. Also the convenience of it is very great, I can just walk to class, the Bean and to work out.”

Pricing for the fall and spring semester for the studio is $3,400 and offered for the summer is $2,100, 4-bedroom, 2-bath $2,200 both fall and spring and $1,200 for summer, 2-bedroom 2-bath is $2,600 fall and spring and $1,500 for summer term. Layouts are provided on on-campus housing on MyACU.

Applications are accessible for any ACU affiliated MyACU account on MyHousing portals. Applications are open for the summer 2022 and fall 2022 applications opened early February.