Clutch performance from Dario Kmet seals ACU’s second victory on the season

ACU wrapped up this weekend’s matches against University of Texas at Arlington and Rice University. The Wildcats improve to 2-7, with a 6-1 loss against Rice, and a 4-3 nail biter victory against UT Arlington on Friday afternoon.

“Overall pleased on our matches”, said Head Coach Juan Nuñez. “Friday was an emotional roller-coaster, the way we won that match was incredible. I was also very pleased on how we competed on Sunday against a tough team. We were the team with the better energy from the start.”

ACU’s win on Friday comes from the strong performance in singles and doubles by Daniel Morozov, freshman from Illinois, with a 6-0, 6-4, singles victory in court one, and a 6-1 doubles victory to start the match. Dario Kmet, junior from Australia sealed the win with the clinching point in singles.

“The way Dario pulled that match out and won it for us was incredible”, said Nuñez. “Everyone played a role in our win, and what helped was we had great energy in the crowd from the basketball team to administrative staff. Good energy and team fight.”

With the match being hung in the balance since the start, Cesar Barranquero, freshman from Spain, also helped put the Wildcats over the hump in the fourth flight of the match with a 6-3, 6-3 victory in singles.

“I think that we did really good, and it is a consequence of a great practice week”, said Barranquero. “Since the beginning of the week, everyone was really focused during practice, and we kept that intensity against UTA.”

Coming up next for Men’s Tennis, is the HEB Tournament of Champions in Corpus Christi beginning on Feb. 18. For the Women, they come off their bye week as they travel to College Station on Feb. 19 to square off against Texas A&M.