House party shooting on Lincoln under APD investigation

Abilene police are still investigating a shooting that took place at a house party two blocks from campus that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital, but so far, they have made no arrests in the case.

The incident took place Feb. 18 in the 2100 block of Lincoln, at a home east of campus, at what the Abilene Police Department described as a large house party. According to police, a group arrived at the party and an altercation took place between a 26 year old man and a 20 year old man.

Both men fired weapons, according to police, and the 20-year-old was struck. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 11:38 p.m., and when they arrived the younger man had already been taken to a local hospital. As of Monday, he was still hospitalized.

At least 12 APD officers responded to the shooting and several interviewed partygoers as part of the investigation.

Police have not identified either person involved in the shooting but say they are investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and a prison sentence of two to 20 years.