New Mexico snaps Women’s Tennis’ four-match win streak

Women’s tennis’ (4-5) four-match win streak was snapped in a 5-2 loss against the University of New Mexico Lobos on Sunday. UNM attacked early by winning the first three single matches to solidify their victory over the Wildcats.

Despite the weather the women were still able to travel to Albuquerque, even though one of their weekend matches against Northern Arizona was canceled. The men were unable to face the University of Texas-Permian Basin (0-1) on Friday due to weather.

One of the positives for the Wildcats weekend match was senior Ileana Mocciola who came back down in the second set down 5-4, and ended with a 6-3, 7-5 singles match victory.

“We are a relentless group,” said Mocciola. “This weekend was a confidence booster that will translate into next week. We are ready to use this week to rest and prepare for a tough team in Texas A&M.”

With the narrative centering around the snow storm for the Wildcats, assistant coach Bryan Rainwater remains consistent in his message to stay tough and keep moving forward by attacking opportunities.

“This weekend went pretty well considering the long drive and quick turnaround we had because of the weather,” said Rainwater. “All things considered, we competed well, and a few opportunities in doubles that we let slip away as we had leads on all three courts at one point.”

Both tennis programs are back to their regular schedule with the weather heating up. The men stay in Abilene on Friday to take on a future Western Athletic Conference opponent in the University of Texas-Arlington. After the Mavericks, the Wildcats will travel to Houston to play against Rice (4-2) on Saturday.

The women enter a week of rest and chance to regroup after a tough weekend. Their next match is on Saturday at Texas A&M (9-0).