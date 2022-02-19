Rust gets the best of ACU in opening spring tournament

Head coach Tom Shaw talks to one of his players about his stroke. (courtesy of Tow Shaw)

The Golf Team placed 14th in the Border Olympics Golf tournament in Laredo. This tournament marks the first spring tournament for the team, and the first competition since the Hoakalei Invitational in Honolulu on Oct. 25, 2021.

“We did not play very well,” said head coach Tom Shaw. “It was the first tournament in four months and we showed it. We haven’t played in a long time, and we just were not very sharp earlier this week.”

While the rust and weather conditions were still being battled, the Wildcats were able to find some potential positives in some of their players. Juniors Alex Clouse and Zane Heusel were a part of a six-way tie for 49th overall in the tournament with a total of 229 points.

“I don’t think that our level of play reflected our golfers at all,” Heusel said. “It was a week that all of us are sick at how poorly it was. Since then, we have all come together and brainstormed on what we did wrong. Now we got a fire in us.”

After a tough opening spring week, the team and staff have come together to lay groundwork for any improvements they can make.

“It is the competitive instinct that needs to be better,” Shaw said. “That starts in practice, as well as having some strong mental fortitude.”

ACU’s next tournament is the Sea Palms Invitational in St. Simons Island, Georgia on Mar. 3. This is the first tournament of three in the month of March.