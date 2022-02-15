Wildcats open season against Creighton, Idaho State at UTEP Tournament

The Wildcats headed on the road this past weekend for the University of Texas at El Paso Tournament in El Paso, ending in a 2-4 record.

“I think this was a good weekend for them,” head coach Abigail Farler said. “To learn the information they need to utilize going into a weekend to feel more prepared.”

Friday morning, ACU played against Idaho State, resulting in a loss, 0-11, in five innings. Sidney Holman-Mansell, a graduate student pitcher from Belton, secured four strikeouts and gave up seven runs in three innings.

Emma McMurray, a junior pitcher from Irvine, California, for Idaho State shut down the Wildcats for all five innings, only giving up three hits and gaining five strikeouts.

The Wildcats secured three hits to get on base, but could not do anything with them.

Later Friday night, ACU met UTEP, leading to the Wildcats’ second loss of the day, 3-4.

Riley White, a sophomore pitcher from Thorndale, pitched 4.2 innings giving up seven hits, four runs, and one strikeout.

“I am excited for Riley this year, getting to work alongside Sidney as a starter this year,” Farler said. “She looks different as a pitcher, so being able to use her to compliment Sidney’s style will be huge for us.”

Avery Miloch, a sophomore catcher from Georgetown, secured a home run in the 7th inning, gaining an RBI in four at-bats, bringing the Wildcats being down one.

On Saturday, the Wildcats played Idaho State for the second time and White received the win, 7-6.

Haley Rainey, a freshman pitcher from Chehalis, Washington, from Idaho State gave ACU a tough running striking out 10 players, making the Wildcats catch up in the 7th inning.

ACU entered their 7th inning batting down 2-6. With one out, Shaylee Alani, a junior infielder from Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, stepped up to the plate and secured a triple, sending Matti Reiling, a sophomore third baseman from Lincoln, Nebraska, home. After Idaho State switched pitchers and five more runs, the Wildcats took the lead and secured the win, 7-6.

“We have had a lot of kids step up out of their norm and started making things happen,” Farler said.

On Saturday afternoon, Holman-Mansell led ACU against Creighton, playing them for the first time since 2020, ending in a loss, 1-3.

Holman-Mansell and Mikayla Santa Cruz, a junior pitcher from Tucson, Arizona, from Creighton went head to head pitching for all eight innings, and both threw nine strikeouts. Despite ACU gaining the loss, Holman-Mansell only gave up five hits and two walks while Santa Cruz gave up six hits and four walks.

“Sidney had an outstanding weekend for us,” Farler said. “She showed a lot of leadership and really attacked the batters. She showed a lot of confidence at the end of the game where her teammates were able to build off of.”

Sunday morning, the Wildcats met Creighton for the second time for a five-inning game, resulting in a loss, 1-9.

White pitched for 2.1 innings, giving up four runs in two home runs. Hannah Benavides, a freshman pitcher from Deer Park, came into relief White for 2.1 innings but managed to throw two home runs, increasing the score by five.

Then Sunday night, ACU played UTEP again to close out the tournament, securing the win, 5-1.

Holman-Mansell pitched for all seven innings, shutting down UTEP with six strikeouts and three hits.

The Wildcats started off strong scoring four runs in the third inning, holding UTEP back and leaving players on base. ACU scored once more in the 7th inning and allowing UTEP to gain one run, which led to the final score.

The Wildcats head on the road again for the University of North Texas Tournament on February 18-20 in Denton streaming on FloSoftball.