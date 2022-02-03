Wins start to rack up for ACU led by women’s 3-0 weekend

ACU Tennis wrapped up its first home weekend with three wins for the women, and one win for the men to give them their first victory of the season.

For the men, it was yet another weekend facing a challenging Power Five opponent in Texas Christian University. The first match of the weekend for the Wildcats resulted in a 4-1 loss to TCU, but this looks to end ACU’s Power Five opponent scheduling for a short period while they are at home looking to get wins.

The first win of the year for ACU came against Dallas Baptist University, as they held them scoreless 7-0. The camaraderie the Wildcats posted helped the team gather some confident wins before conference play.

“The team spirit we have is very unique,” said Mihaly Deli, a freshman from Budapest, Hungary. “The goal for our first home match was to stay really focused and dominate. We really wanted to get our first win of the season, and it happened this weekend. I am very excited for the upcoming matches.”

The tough early schedule for the Wildcats have shown to strengthen them and prepare them for home match victories. ACU looks to continue to build on their momentum to go on a home win streak, and grow the team chemistry.

For the women, it was a perfect weekend in the win column, as they swept Dallas Baptist 7-0, and dominated Angelo State 6-1, and Tyler 5-2. ACU now has a .500 record by going 4-4 on the season so far.

Leading the Wildcats to victory in all three matches, was the Senior from Midland, Allison Stewart. She did not lose a singles or doubles match the entire weekend, and her efficiency helped pave the way for ACU to dominate all of their matches.

“Each one of our three wins came as a team win,” Stewart said. “Everyone had to work really hard to prove that we deserved to win. This weekend boosted our confidence, we can fight in tough situations, but nobody feels satisfied. We just got to continue to use these matches to get ready for the conference tournament.”

Up next, the women travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Feb. 5 and 6 to battle Northern Arizona and New Mexico. The men stay in Abilene this weekend, beginning on Feb. 4 through Feb. 5 as they square off against UT Permian Basin, Tyler, and Trinity University.